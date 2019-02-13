U.S.'s fiscal Q1 budget deficit swells 42% Y/Y

The U.S. budget deficit increased to $318.9B in the first three months of the government's fiscal year as spending outpaced revenue that barely budged, the Treasury Department reports.

Receipts increased 0.2% to $771.2B, while spending rose 9.6% to $1.09T. The gap for the October-December period grew 42% from the year-ago period.

About two-thirds of the deficit occurred in November, which accounted for $204.9B of the total.

