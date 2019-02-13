Talend Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.75M (+34.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TLND has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.