AMN Healthcare Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $539.11M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.