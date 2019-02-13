MRC Global Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+650.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.