BIOLASE up 26%

Thinly traded nano cap BIOLASE (BIOL +26.1% ) breaks out of brief consolidation on a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 319K shares, on no particular news.

The company will report Q4 results on Tuesday, March 5, after the close. Consensus view is loss/share of ($0.17) on revenue of $13M.

On the working capital front, at the end September 2018, it had $2.2M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $10.6M during the first three quarters of the year.