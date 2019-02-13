Nemaska Lithium needs C$375M more to complete Whabouchi mine

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF -39.3% ) plunges to a 52-week low after saying it needs another C$M375M to fund the completion of the Whabouchi lithium mine in Quebec and the Shawinigan electrochemical plant development in Ontario.

Nemaska says it is "evaluating several options that would enable existing and new shareholders, and project partners to join the table."

The company says the Whabouchi mine is one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade; the concentrate produced at the mine would be processed at the Shawinigan plant.