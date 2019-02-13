Tesla rushes cars to China

Tesla (TSLA -1.3% ) is loading as many Model 3 sedans as it can onto vessels heading to China ahead of the March 1 trade truce expiration deadline, according to South China Morning Post.

"The vessel Glovis Symphony docked at the port of Tianjin this week and is due to arrive in Shanghai on Wednesday. Two more carriers, Morning Cindy and Emerald Ace, are at sea and expected to reach China’s shores on February 19 and 24," reports SCMP.

Underpinning the rush, Elon Musk fears the U.S. and China could ratchet tariffs back up after March 1 to make Tesla's cars more expensive in China and adds costs to key components imported into the U.S. If that happens, Tesla could follow the lead of other U.S. companies of simply shifting their supply chains to other parts of Asia.