Loup Ventures cautiously optimistic on EA's 'Apex'

Loup Ventures says the Street might be overestimating the economic opportunities for EA's (EA -0.1% ) "Apex Legends," a battle royale game meant to take on blockbuster Fortnite.

EA shares have gained 27% since reporting earnings last Thursday and while Loup understands the hype of what other analysts are calling EA's "hottest new game in years," the firm says there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic.

Loup notes the game's staying power remains to be seen, and EA's stock could turn volatile as player numbers and monetization trends emerge.

Other potential issues include increasing free-to-play competition driving overall earnings potential down, the uncertainty of players buying in-game merchandise, and the risk of the battle royale gaming craze dying out.