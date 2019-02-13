Myovant Sciences up 12%

Thinly traded Myovant Sciences (MYOV +12.4% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 128K shares, on no particular news. The stock has rallied almost 50% since late December.

Data readouts from three Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lead drug relugolix should happen this year: LIBERTY-1 (Q2) and LIBERTY-2 (Q3) in women with heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids and HERO in men with advanced prostate cancer (Q4).

Barclays is bullish, upgrading the stock to Overweight with a $25 (16% upside) price target.

On the working capital front, at the end of 2018, it had $183M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $171M during the first three fiscal quarters.