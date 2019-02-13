Citigroup favors Brazil and Argentina stocks

Lower inflation is a key reason why Citigroup remains comfortable with its overweight recommendations for both countries' stock markets.

It's likely to drive positive economic conditions in Brazil and, in Argentina, should help Mauricio Macri get re-elected, which should ensure continued austerity measures, Citigroup strategist Guilherme Assis said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

In Brazil, "companies have reduced costs, increased efficiency and are able to grow without making huge investments," he said. He favors financials and consumer staples.

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, ARGT, BZQ, UBR, FBZ

