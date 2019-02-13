NextEra Energy Partners, Howard Energy to develop Eagle Ford gas projects

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -0.9% ) and Howard Energy Partners announce plans to jointly develop additional natural gas transportation projects in the Eagle Ford shale.

The companies says their joint venture will market capacity on NEP's Eagle Ford Midstream system and Howard Energy's Eagle Ford Gathering system and evaluate additional pipeline projects in areas of mutual interest.

Howard's existing EFG system consists of 215 miles of gas gathering pipeline with ~1B cf/day of throughput capacity, while NEP's existing EFM system is a 150-mile gas transportation pipeline