Dow, S&P close at best levels since December 3

Stocks extended yesterday's rally with modest gains amid optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations and reports that Pres. Trump probably would sign a deal on border security that would keep the government open past Friday.

Also, the consumer-price index remained steady in January, and some analysts say inflation remains tame enough to keep the Fed from raising rates in the first half of the year.

Both to Dow and S&P 500 indexes closed at their highest levels since Dec. 3 and entered today’s session up at least 9% for the year.