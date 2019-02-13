Ellington Financial elects to be taxed as REIT for 2019

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) plans to elect to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes for the taxable year ending Dec. 31, 2019.

To facilitate the planned election, the company has elected to be taxed as a corporation for federal income tax purposes effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Also Ellington closed its exchange offer related to its 5.25% notes due Sept. 1, 2022. All $86M of outstanding existing notes were exchanged for an equal principal amount of new 5.50% senior notes due Sept. 1, 2022.