Yelp +7.6% on Q4 beats, five-year outlook

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) gains 7.6% on Q4 beats with 11% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Advertising, $234.8M (consensus: $232.5M); Transactions, $3.3M (consensus: $3.1M); Other, $5.7M (consensus: $5.5M).

PAAs totaled 191K compared to the 196.3K consensus.

Unique visitors dropped 19% in the quarter for Desktop while Mobile and App gained 8% and 14%, respectively.

Guidance: Yelp forecasts a five-year CAGR in the mid-teens and continues to forecast adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% to 35% by 2023.

Repurchase: The board approves increasing the share repurchase program by $250M, bringing the total outstanding to $500M. Yelp plans to use $250M in the first half of 2019.

New board members: George Hu (Twilio COO), Sharon Rothstein (Starbucks CMO), and Brian Sharples (angel investor) will join the board on March 1 and replace the departing Geoff Donaker, Jeremy Levine, and Peter Fenton.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Yelp beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)