SunPower posts Q4 beat but guides Q1, FY 2019 revenues below consensus

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -5.5% after-hours as it posts a smaller than expected Q4 loss but guides Q1 and FY 2019 revenues below Wall Street expectations.
SPWR reports Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $13.6M, far below $100.3M in the year-ago quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin of 6.9% vs. 11.9% a year ago.
SPWR foresees Q1 revenues of $350M-$390M vs. $505.6M analyst consensus estimate, with non-GAAP gross margin of 3%-5% and adjusted EBITDA of negative $20M-$40M; for the full year, SPWR guides for revenues of $1.9B-$2B vs. $2.36B consensus, with adjusted EBITDA of $80M-$110M.
The company expects financial performance to improve on a quarterly basis throughout 2019 with performance weighted towards H2 given record commercial bookings in Q4 2018 as well as normal seasonality in its residential business.
