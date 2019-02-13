Annaly Q4 NIM improves by 1 bp from Q3

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q4 core EPS (excluding premium amortization adjustment) of 29 cents, matching consensus estimate, slips from 30 cents in Q3 and 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Annaly Capital -0.7% in after-hours trading.

Q4 economic net interest income (excluding PAA) of $384.3M rises from $370.4M in Q3 and $364.1M a year ago.

Q4 net interest margin (excluding PAA) of 1.49% compares with 1.50% in Q3 and 1.51% in Q4 2017.

Q4 net interest spread of 1.16% widens from 1.14% in Q3 but narrows from 1.19% in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share of $9.39 at Dec. 31, 2018 falls from $10.03 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Annaly Capital Management EPS in-line (Feb. 13)