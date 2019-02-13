Cisco +2% on Q2 beats, $15B repurchase authorization

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) gains 2.4% on Q2 beats with 5% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has upside revenue growth of 4% to 6% or about $12.91B to $13.2B (consensus: $12.85B) and in-line EPS from $0.76 to $0.78 (consensus: $0.76).

Repurchase authorization: Cisco's board approves a $15B increase to the existing program bringing the total up to $24B.

Revenue breakdown: Products, $9.27B (consensus: $9.15B); Services, $3.17B (consensus: $3.25B).

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Cisco beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)