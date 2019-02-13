AIG Q4 hurt by market decline, catastrophes, loss reserve development

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) falls 1.1% in after-hours trading as Q4 results were impacted by market performance, larger-than-usual catastrophe losses, and unfavorable prior-year loss reserve development.

Q4 adjusted loss per share of 63 cents compares with adjusted EPS of 57 cents in the year-ago quarter; current quarter may not be comparable to consensus estimate of 42 cents EPS.

Q4 after-tax catastrophe losses of $630M, or 71 cents per share are consistent with previously disclosed range.

Q4 unfavorabel prior-year loss reserve development of $365M.

AIG board increases share repurchase authorization to $2.0B.

President and CEO Brian Duperreault note positive improvement during the quarter in General Insurance and "Life and Retirement remains a stable source of earnings with attractive returns."

Adjusted book value per share of $54.95 at Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $54.74 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 8:00 AM ET.

