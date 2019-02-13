Sierra Wireless reports Q4 misses, cost reduction plans

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) drops 1% after it reports Q4 misses despite 10% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $170M to $174M (consensus: $198.3M) with EPS from -$0.06 to -$0.02 (consensus: $0.21) and adjusted EBITDA from $2M to $4M.

FY19 guides flat revenue growth compared to the 7% expected by analysts with EPS at $0.30 (consensus: $1.20) and adjusted EBITDA at $35M versus the $69.6M estimate.

The company attributes the downsides to weakness in auto, enterprise networking, and mobile computing.

SWIR is undertaking a cost reduction program over the next 18 to 24 months while still investing in new tech like 5G and edge networking software.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Sierra Wireless misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 13)