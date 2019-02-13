Tanger Factory -5.5% as 2019 guidance assumes store closures

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) falls 5.5% in after-hours trading as its 2019 FFO per share guidance of $2.31-$2.37 trails the consensus estimate of $2.39.

2019 guidance assumes projected store closings of 150,000-200,000 square feet for the consolidated portfolio and projected average occupancy for the year at 94.0%-94.5%.

"We anticipate that on a select basis tenants will pursue bankruptcy, store closures or lease adjustments," says CEO Steven B. Tanger.

Assumes portfolio NOI and same-center NOI of -2.0% to -2.75%.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 64 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 62 cents and compares with 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-center NOI for consolidated portfolio fell 0.7%.

Consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 96.8% on Dec. 31, 2018, up from 96.4% on Sept. 30, 2018.

Declares quarterly cash dividend of 35.5 cents per share, up from 35 cents in the previous quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 14, 2019 at 8:30 AM.

