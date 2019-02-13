HCP Q4 FFO in-line, 2019 guidance on the light side

HCP (NYSE:HCP) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 43 cents comes in in-line with the consensus estimate and declines from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total same-property portfolio cash NOI growth of 1.5%, with life science up 3.9%, senior housing triple-net up 2.5%, medical office segment up 1.9%, and senior housing operating portfolio down 12%.

2019 guidance: Adjusted FFO per share of $1.70-$1.76 vs. consensus estimate of $1.76.