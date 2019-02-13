STAG Q4 core FFO beats by 1 cent, same-store cash NOI +0.1%

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q4 core FFO of 46 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 45 cents and increased from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 cash NOI of $73.1M rose 14% from $64M a year ago; same-store cash NOI growth of 0.1%.

Occupancy rate of 95.5% on total portfolio and 95.8% on operating portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 total revenue of $93.3M rose from $81.3M a year ago.

Q4 EBITDAre of $66.2M, up from $57.3M a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 10:00 AM ET.

