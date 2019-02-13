Pioneer Natural Resources -5% as Q4 earnings miss estimates

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -4.7% after-hours as it missed Q4 earnings expectations while revenues rose 75% Y/Y to $2.68B.

PXD says Q4 production rose 4.8% Y/Y to 319.6K boe/day from 305K boe/day in the yer-ago quarter, while average prices fell to $38.16/boe from $38.68 the year before.

PXD projects FY 2019 production of 320K-335K boe/day, up 12%-17% Y/Y, with plans to operate an average of 21-23 horizontal rigs in the Permian Basin, on planned capital spending of $2.8B-$3.1B vs. $3.64B in 2018.

The company added Permian proved reserves totaling 304M boe during 2018, equivalent to a drillbit reserve replacement ratio of 290% vs. FY 2018 Permian production of 105M boe.

PXD also says it plans to double its semi-annual cash dividend to $0.32/share.