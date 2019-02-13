Apollo Commercial Q4 committed capital of $796.8M

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Q4 operating EPS of 46 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, compares with 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $77.8M from $4.9B commercial real estate loan portfolio.

During Q4, committed capital to $744.0M of first mortgage loans and $52.8M subordinate loan.

Received $465.8M from loan repayments during the quarter--$319.3M from first mortgage loans and $146.M from subordinate loans.

Book value per share of $16.20 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $16.27 at Sept. 30, 2018.

"As we enter 2019, ARI already is off to a strong start, having committed to over $430M of new transactions year-to-date and we continue to build a pipeline of investments with attractive, risk adjusted returns," says CEO and President Stuart Rothstein.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 10:00 AM ET.

