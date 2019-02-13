Williams, Targa unveil new NGL agreements, option for Mont Belvieu JV

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) announce new natural gas liquids agreements and pipeline projects to open markets between Conway, Kan., and Mont Belvieu, Tex.

WMB says it will build a 188-mile Bluestem natural gas liquids pipeline from its fractionator in Conway, Kan., to an interconnect with TRGP's Grand Prix NGL pipeline in Oklahoma; TRGP will construct a 110-mile extension of its Grand Prix pipeline to connect with WMB's new Bluestem pipeline.

WMB commits significant volumes which TRGP will transport on Grand Prix and fractionate at TRGP's Mont Belvieu facilities; WMB also will have an initial option to purchase a 20% equity interest in one of TRGP's recently announced new fractionation trains 7 or 8 in Mont Belvieu.