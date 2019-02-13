Manulife Q4 helped by Asia growth, lower U.S. taxes, expense efficiency

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) Q4 core EPS of C$0.65 beats the average analyst estimate of C$0.48 and rose from C$0.59 a year ago.

Q4 earnings improvement was driven by new business growth in Asia, lower U.S. taxes, improved policyholder experience, and greater expense efficiency, partly offset by the impact of lower equity markets and actions to optimize its portfolio.

Q4 ROE of 12.5% vs. 12.1% a year ago.

Q4 new business value was C$501M, up 27% Y/Y.

Q4 expense efficiency ratio of 55.2% improves from 55.7% a year ago.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI was C$18.23 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $16.83 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 11:00 AM ET.

