Marathon Oil edges higher after Q4 beat; sees oil output rising 10% in 2019

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +0.6% after-hours following better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, as total oil production rose 17% Y/Y to 206K net boe/day.

MRO forecasts FY 2019 total oil production growth of 10%, with U.S. oil growth of 12%, both at the midpoint of company guidance; for Q1, the company anticipates total oil production of 195K-215K bbl/day, with U.S. oil production of 175K-185K bbl/day accounting for extreme weather conditions experienced early in the quarter.

MRO sets a 2019 capital budget of $2.6B, down from 2018.