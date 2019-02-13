Pennsylvania REIT -2.8% as 2019 guidance falls short

  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) sinks 2.8% in after-hours trading as its 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of $1.20-$1.34 trails the consensus estimate of $1.42.
  • Sees 2019 same-store NOI growth, excluding termination revenue, of 1.0%-1.9%.
  • Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 52 cents vs. 51 cents in the year ago quarter; FFO of 42 cents vs. 44 cents.
  • Q4 same-store NOI fell 4.3%.
  • Total occupancy at core malls improved 100 basis points sequentially.
  • Conference call on Feb. 14 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Pennsylvania REIT beats on base rent (Feb. 13)
