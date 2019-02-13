Federal Realty 2019 guidance reflects accounting change
- Federal Realty Trust's (NYSE:FRT) issues 2019 FFO per share guidance of $6.30-$6.46, which reflects new lease accounting standard ASC 842; consensus estimate of $6.42.
- Federal Realty Trust edges down 0.1% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 FFO of $1.57 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.56 and improved from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 comparable property operating income growth of 2.0%.
- Overall portfolio was 94.6% leased at Dec. 31, 2018 and comparable portfolio was 95.1% leased.
- Conference call on Feb. 14 at 10:00 AM ET.
