Safety management gaps led to 2016 blast at Enterprise Products gas plant

Gaps in safety management led to a 2016 explosion that idled an Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) natural gas processing plant in Mississippi for six months, according to a new U.S. Chemical Safety Board report.

The June 27, 2016 blast occurred after the plant’s brazed aluminum heat exchanger failed due to thermal fatigue, the report says.

EPD had taken complete ownership of the Pascagoula plant three months before the incident; EPD had been a minority partner and BP was majority owner and ran the plant.