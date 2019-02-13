Laredo Petroleum -5% after missing on Q4 earnings, revenues

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) -4.7% after-hours as Q4 earnings miss Wall Street estimates and revenues fall 10% Y/Y to $215M.

LPI says Q4 production averaged 70,653 boe/day, up 14% from the year-ago quarter, and Q4 oil production rose 5% Y/Y; for the full year, total production averaged a company record 68,168 boe/day, up 17% Y/Y and exceeding initial 2018 guidance.

For 2019, LPI forecasts total production growth of ~9% and a ~5% Y/Y decline in oil production; LPI expects 2019 to be a "transitional year," and plans $365M in capex.

By Q3 2019, LPI anticipates reducing activity from the current three horizontal rigs and two completion crews to operating one horizontal rig and utilizing a single completion crew.

"The front-loaded completion schedule and disciplined reduction in activity should drive free cash flow generation in [H2] of 2019 that is expected to balance capital expenditures with cash flow from operations for full-year 2019," the company says.