Antero Resources +3% after Q4 earnings beat, record quarterly production

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +3.1% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q4 earnings along with a 35% Y/Y increase in revenues.

AR says Q4 net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 3.2B cfe/day (30% liquids), up 37% Y/Y and 18% higher Q/Q, with liquids production averaging 162K bbl/day, a 51% increase over the prior-year period.

AR says its average realized natural gas price before hedging was $3.83/Mcf, a $0.19/Mcf premium to the average Nymex Henry Hub price during the period, and 37% higher than the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, net daily gas equivalent production averaged 2,71B cfe/day (28% liquids), up 20% Y/Y; proved reserves rose 4% to 18T cfe at year-end 2018.

AR says it expects FY 2019 drilling and completion capex to come in at low end of guidance and 20% lower than 2018.