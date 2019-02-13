Russia's Nord Stream 2 project muddied by new EU rules on pipelines

The European Union reaches a provisional agreement on new rules governing import gas pipelines including Russia’s planned Nord Stream 2, a move that casts doubt over the project’s current operating structure.

The draft law calls for all import pipelines to meet EU energy market rules by not being directly owned by gas suppliers, applying non-discriminatory tariffs and transparent reporting, and allowing at least 10% of capacity to be made available to third parties.

Nord Stream 2 has divided the EU as eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries see the 760-mile pipeline, which is already under construction, as increasing European reliance on Russia, while Germany sees economic benefits from the project.

Denmark Foreign Minister Samuelsen says the EU's agreement on new rules is positive, but his country's decision on approving the pipeline's route would continue to be based on a broader assessment related to its defense, security and foreign policy interests.

The project is led by Russian state energy firm Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) in partnership with Germany’s Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch firm Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Austria’s OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France’s Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).