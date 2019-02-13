SunPower wants partner for solar panel manufacturing, CEO says

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is seeking a strategic partner for its solar panel manufacturing business, which could allow the company to expand the U.S. factory it acquired last year, says CEO Tom Werner.

A partnership could involve the sale of a minority stake in the manufacturing business or a customer investment that would allow preferential access to its products, among other options, Werner says.

"We are out fundraising, looking for strategic partners, and depending on the degree of success of that, Hillsboro could stay the same or expand faster," Werner says, referring to the Oregon factory SPWR acquired last year as it sought to ease the impact of Trump administration tariffs on foreign-made panels.