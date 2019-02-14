Airbus pulls plug on A380

After a dozen years in service, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said it will stop making the A380 superjumbo jet in 2021 even as it reported record Q4 profits and said it would increase production to take advantage of a boom in air travel.

The decision comes after Emirates - the largest A380 customer - decided to cut back its orders of the iconic aircraft in favor of smaller, more nimble jets.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has also signaled it could stop building its 747 jumbo jet around 2022.