Spending statistics for Valentine's Day

Fewer consumers are celebrating Valentine's Day this year, but those who do are spending more, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation.

Total spending is expected to be $20.7B, breaking the previous record set in 2016.

The spending increases (an average $161.96 per person) come even though only 51% of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday, down from 55% last year.

