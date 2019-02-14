China trade optimism boosts futures

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to another day of gains for Wall Street amid signs of potential progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute. S&P 500 +0.3% ; Dow and Nasdaq +0.4% .

China's closely-watched U.S. trade surplus eased to $27.3B, the lowest since May 2018, as imports fell 42% thanks in part to steep declines in soybean purchases.

President Trump is also reportedly considering expanding the March 2 deadline by 60 days in order to ensure that a comprehensive trade deal is ultimately agreed to between the world's two biggest economies.

Oil is up 1.3% at $54.60/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1309/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.69%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC-OLD, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, CHIH, CHIK, CHIL, CHIR, CHIS, CHIU, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN