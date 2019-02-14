Texas crude production shatters record

Texas oil wells produced more than 1.54B barrels of crude in 2018 - despite a 40% commodity price drop during Q4 - beating the previous record of 1.28B barrels set in 1973, TIPRO disclosed in its annual "State of Energy Report."

Natural gas production also grew, reaching 8.8T cubic feet in 2018.

"Texas is paving the way for America's energy independence," declared Governor Greg Abbott.

