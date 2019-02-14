May faces defeat on Brexit strategy?

Eurosceptic Conservative MPs are threatening to vote against Theresa May’s Brexit strategy tonight, which is a restating of her current negotiating position, but also contains a rejection of a "no deal" Brexit.

If May loses the non-binding vote it would effectively strip her of her mandate from Parliament to secure binding changes to her Brexit deal, sending the wrong signal to the EU and highlighting how little room she has to maneuver.

FTSE 100 +0.3% ; Sterling -0.1% to $1.2835.

