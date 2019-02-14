How does teen smoking risks affect pot stocks?

Researchers have found that cannabis use during the teenage years was associated with a nearly 40% bump in the risk of depression and a 50% increase in the risk of suicidal thoughts in adulthood, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry.

Although the increased risk was only moderate, "given the large number of adolescents who smoke cannabis, the risk in the population becomes very big,” said the study's lead author, Dr. Gabriella Gobbi.

