Yeti Holdings +6% after strong sales report

Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reports sales rose 19% in Q4 to $241M. Direct-to-consumer sales increased 45% to $111M, while wholesale channel sales were up 4% to $131M.

Coolers & equipment sales increased 10% to $91M and drinkware sales rose 24% to $144M.

Gross margin was 53.0% of sales during the quarter vs. 46.1% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 58% to $52.2M.

Looking ahead, Yeti anticipates full-year sales growth of 11.5% to 13.0% and EPS of $0.99 to $1.04 vs. $0.93 consensus.

Shares of Yeti are up 5.57% in premarket trading to $19.70.

