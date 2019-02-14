Canada Goose to open new manufacturing facility

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announces that it plans to open a second factory in Québec.

The facility will be the company's eighth wholly-owned manufacturing facility in Canada.

Details: The 115K square-foot factory will be operational by the end of March 2019 with an expected 650 new positions at full capacity by the end of 2020. The factory will be equipped with the latest in wireless manufacturing technology driving increased real-time efficiency and each sewer will have a tablet for digital guidance on operational execution. The facility will produce a full range of the Canada Goose collection sold globally.

GOOS +3.11% premarket to $61.03

Source: Press Release