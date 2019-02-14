BorgWarner -2% after guidance falls short

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announces new business backlog within a range of $430M to $580M in 2019, $750M to $875M in 2020 and $800M to $950M in 2021.

The company expects its new business backlog to drive organic growth over the company's estimated light vehicle market exposure of 5.0% to 6.0% for 2019 through 2021. Asia is expected to account for 60% of the backlog, primarily from China.

While the company slipped past estimates with its Q4 report on sales growth of -0.5%, guidance was set below expectations. BorgWarner sees full-year revenue of $9.90B to $10.37B vs. $10.82B consensus and 2019 EPS of $4.00 to $4.35 vs. $4.56. consensus.

Shares of BorgWarner are down 2.18% in premarket trading to $39.50.

