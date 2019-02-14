Coca-Cola reports 5% gain in organic sales

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue increased 5% in Q4, consisting concentrate sales growth of 1% and price/mix growth of 4%. Unit case volume was flat during the quarter.

Organic revenue was up 7% for the Asia Pacific and Latin America businesses, while flat in North America. Pricing actions across the portfolio in North America offset a more challenging cost environment.

The company's operating income was up 21% for the quarter. Operating margin expansion was driven by divestitures of lower-margin bottling operations and the company's ongoing productivity efforts.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola expects organic revenue growth of 4% for the full year and EPS growth of -1% to +1%.

Shares of Coca-Cola are down 0.22% in premarket trading to $49.68.

