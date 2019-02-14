Canada Goose +2% after recording 50% sales growth

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is up 2.22% premarket after topping sales, EPS and EBITDA estimates with its FQ3 report.

Revenue rose 50% to C$399M during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA rose 60% to C$151M. Gross margin improved to 64.4% vs. 63.6% a year ago. A higher percentage of direct to consumer sales contributed to the margin lift.

Looking ahead, Canada Goose sees 2019 revenue growth at a mid-to-high thirties rate and EPS growth at a mid-to-high forties rate.

