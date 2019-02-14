Sibanye to report 1B rand loss for year; could cut 6K jobs in gold restructure

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) says it expects to report an attributable loss of 1B rand ($77M) for FY 2018, or a basic loss of $0.44/share, which would mark an improvement from the 4.4B rand ($333M) loss amassed in 2017.

SBGL says the improvements were partly offset by losses from South African gold operations due to safety incidents in H1 2018 and the AMCU strike, as well as a significant decline in deferred tax rate adjustments relative to 2017.

The miner says it could cut nearly 6K jobs as it considers restructuring its struggling gold mining operations.

SBGL says it had entered into talks with stakeholders on restructuring its gold operations following financial losses at the Beatrix 1 and Driefontein 2,6,7,8 shafts during 2018, which could affect 5,870 employees and 800 contractors.