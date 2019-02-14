CyberArk +8.8% on Q4 beats, upside outlook

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) gains 8.8% pre-market after it reports Q4 beats with 36% Y/Y revenue growth.Upside Q1 guidance has total revenue at $91M to $93M (consensus: $86.6M) and EPS from $0.39 to $0.42 (consensus: $0.36).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $411M to $415M (consensus: $393.51M) and EPS from $1.94 to $2 (consensus: $1.94).

Q4 revenue breakdown: Total, $109.1M (+36% Y/Y); License, $66.8M (+38%); Maintenance and professional services, $42.3M (+33%).

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

