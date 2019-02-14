Financials | Earnings News | On the Move

Brookfield Q4 FFO beats even with market volatility

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q4 FFO per share of $1.35, beating consensus estimate of 76 cents, increased from $1.28 a year ago.

BAM moves up 2.1% in premarket trading.

2018 FFO of $4.4B, or $4.35 per share, would have been $4.5B or 11 cents per share higher "if not for the impact of the year-end volatility on our financial assets, much of which has reversed in the first quarter following the market recovery," the company said in its earnings statement.

Q4 revenue of $16.0B increased from $13.1B a year ago.

Q4 segment funds from operations:

    Asset management at $393M vs. $362M a year ago.

    Real estate at $677M vs. $636M.

    Renewable power at $114M vs. $93M.

    Infrastructure at $95M vs. $91M.

    Private equity at $212M vs. $32M.

    Residential at $52M vs. $96M.

