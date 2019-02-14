FDA rejects Motif Bio's iclaprim for ABSSSI

Motif Bio (OTCPK:MTFBF) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for iclaprim for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections ((ABSSSI)).

The CRL cited the need for additional data to assess the risk of liver toxicity.

The company plans to meet with FDA as soon as possible to clarify a path forward. It will need to raise additional capital in the near term since it is only financed into next quarter.