Waste Management dips on earnings guidance

On an adjusted basis, earnings per diluted share were $1.13, compared with $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Core price was 5.6%, compared to 4.8% in the period a year ago. Internal revenue growth from yield for collection and disposal operations of 2.3% vs. 2.2%, and traditional solid waste internal revenue growth from volume of 3.1% vs. 2.4% on a workday-adjusted basis.

Outlook for 2019: Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.28-$4.38 vs. the consensus of $4.43. Core price greater than 4.0%. Internal revenue growth of greater than 2.0%. Internal revenue growth from volume of around 2.0%.

WM -0.5% premarket

Q4 results